WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Wynne nears its second week of tornado clean-up, there’s still much left to do.

Wynne announced on April 12, the city is under a burn ban.

The burn ban is due to the large amounts of construction and debris throughout the city.

The burn ban will last until further notice.

The city says no burning of any kind is permitted.

