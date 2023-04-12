Community prepares for the Great North American Eclipse

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than one year, we will experience what could be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence with the Great North American Eclipse.

Looking back at the 2017 eclipse, people flocked to the area of totality, giving a huge boost to the local economy.

On top of the once-in-a-lifetime solar spectacle, the Natural State is expecting at least one million visitors to flock in.

Solar eclipses happen all over the world every year, but it is very rare for them to occur in such populated areas.

David Neighbors is an amateur astronomer and says the sight is one to behold.

“It will be dark during the daytime the temperature will drop, birds and insects will start to become more active, and during that totality, it is quite a spectacle.”, Neighbors said.

Paragould will be hosting Eclipse on The Ridge to help draw in more people.

“It’s great for downtown, great for all of our commerce and community, we are going to have events to make sure people stay a little bit longer and spend a little bit more over here.”, said Allison Hestand, who works for the Paragould Chamber of Commerce.

With over two-thirds of the state reaching totality, Paragould could be a hotspot for those are wanting to catch the rare event.

“We could see three times as many people, we are 30,000 people so we could see right around 100,000 people descend on Paragould and Greene county during the three to the four-day event.”, said Hestand.

The solar eclipse is not the only astronomical event that has taken place in Paragould.

The famed Paragould meteorite fell near Finch on February 17, 1930. It has been on display at the University of Arkansas but is now coming home. You can see it on display soon at the Greene County Museum.

“So they can be the host, and the Chicago Museum and they will let us have it on loan for a year and bring it back to the community and people can see that.”, said Hestand.

