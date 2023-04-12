Curfew to stay in place in Wynne after storm

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Providing protection when the sun goes down, the curfew set in Wynne after the devastating storms has been extended.

In a city council meeting, leaders in Wynne decided to extend the curfew to keep people from stealing and looting.

Police Chief Richard Dennis said not only are they trying to keep an eye on crime, but also trying to keep you safe.

“We are not looking to arrest anybody for a curfew violation, we are trying to educate the people,” Dennis said. “If you have no businesses being in a neighborhood then don’t be there. There is no reason to be out walking and looking.”

The curfew is from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will stay in place until the next city council meeting in May.

