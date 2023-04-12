Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000

Sheri Reeves, 53, of Kennett, was indicted by a grand jury on April 4, on one count of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on Wednesday, April 12, to face charges accusing her of aiding in the theft of $565,000 from a victim in Texas.

According to a release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, Sheri Reeves, 53, of Kennett, was indicted by a grand jury on April 4, on one count of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Reeves plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

According to the release, the indictment says Reeves acted as a money courier or money mule, someone who transfers money obtained by fraud to others.

The indictment adds that on June 9, 2020, Reeves opened an account at a Bank of America branch in Jonesboro, Arkansas that she would later use to receive the proceeds of several fraud schemes executed by others, according to the release. Reeves also added another name to the account: the victim of an account takeover fraud. Conspirators used fraudulently-obtained account information to access the account and transfer $565,000 to Reeves’ account, the indictment says.

Reeves sent the proceeds from the various frauds to others using cashier’s checks obtained in Tennessee and Arkansas and via a CoinFlip cryptocurrency ATM in Dunklin County, the indictment says. Additionally, Reeves sent the account information to others and withdrew or attempted to withdraw the proceeds in cash or by check.

According to the release, the bank fraud charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both. The other charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

If you believe you are participating in a money mule scheme, please contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaints Center or contact your local FBI office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck then ditched it in a slough.
Stolen fertilizer truck found submerged in ditch
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Ark. Gov. Sarah Sanders helps in welcoming students back to classes at Wynne schools after...
WATCH: Wynne students return to school following deadly tornado
A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.
April 12: What you need to know

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health reports seven cases of rabies in the state, including four in...
Rabies in Region 8: What you need to know
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Family mourn the loss of young couple killed during last week’s tornados in Wynne
FEMA opens recovery center in Wynne
Arkansas head football coach
Sam Pittman breaks down format for Arkansas spring game