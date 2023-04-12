Dunklin Co. woman accused of aiding in interstate theft of $565,000

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Dunklin County, Missouri, appeared in the Cape Girardeau U.S. District Court on Wednesday, April 12, to face charges accusing her of aiding in the theft of $565,000 from a victim in Texas.

According to a release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, Sheri Reeves, 53, of Kennett, was indicted by a grand jury on April 4, on one count of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Reeves plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

According to the release, the indictment says Reeves acted as a money courier or money mule, someone who transfers money obtained by fraud to others.

The indictment adds that on June 9, 2020, Reeves opened an account at a Bank of America branch in Jonesboro, Arkansas that she would later use to receive the proceeds of several fraud schemes executed by others, according to the release. Reeves also added another name to the account: the victim of an account takeover fraud. Conspirators used fraudulently-obtained account information to access the account and transfer $565,000 to Reeves’ account, the indictment says.

Reeves sent the proceeds from the various frauds to others using cashier’s checks obtained in Tennessee and Arkansas and via a CoinFlip cryptocurrency ATM in Dunklin County, the indictment says. Additionally, Reeves sent the account information to others and withdrew or attempted to withdraw the proceeds in cash or by check.

According to the release, the bank fraud charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both. The other charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

If you believe you are participating in a money mule scheme, please contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaints Center or contact your local FBI office.

