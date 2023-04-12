Energy Alert
Fire stalls train on tracks

A fire Wednesday afternoon stopped a Union Pacific train in its tracks.
A fire Wednesday afternoon stopped a Union Pacific train in its tracks.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire Wednesday afternoon stopped a Union Pacific train in its tracks.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said they received a call around 12:30 p.m. April 12 regarding a train fire near Walnut Ridge/Hoxie city line.

No one was injured, but he said railway traffic has been stopped for the time being.

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said several railroad crossings were also blocked.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

