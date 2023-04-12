Fire stalls train on tracks

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire Wednesday afternoon stopped a Union Pacific train in its tracks.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said they received a call around 12:30 p.m. April 12 regarding a train fire near Walnut Ridge/Hoxie city line.

No one was injured, but he said railway traffic has been stopped for the time being.

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said several railroad crossings were also blocked.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

JUST IN: Crews are on scene of a train fire in Hoxie.



Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said the call came in around 12:30 this afternoon.



No one was hurt, but railway traffic has been paused for the time being. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/mKVsnTm0J0 — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) April 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.