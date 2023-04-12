Gov. Sanders signs Safer Stronger Arkansas legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Several components of the Safer Stronger Arkansas Act were signed Tuesday by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK in Little Rock, the package includes provisions of 100% sentencing for violent offenders and an increase in space for county detention centers.

Gov. Sanders noted a provision included in the package called the Death by Delivery bill, which would give a life prison sentence to any drug dealer who sells fentanyl to a minor.

The legislation also includes funding for state police and prison officers.

You can read more on this story at KARK.com.

