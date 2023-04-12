Energy Alert
Help coming from all over after devastating tornado

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Stepping up during someone’s time of need, it’s something that has happened a lot over the past couple of weeks as those in Wynne continue to pick up the pieces.

On Wednesday, there were groups from in-state and out-of-state offering to help clean debris and offer help with day-to-day tasks.

Matthew 25: Ministries is a group from Blue Ash Ohio and when they heard the news, they rushed down to set up The Tide Loads of Hope which offers free laundry until Friday.

Laura Morand is a disaster response team member with Matthew 25: Ministries and said this is the least they can do.

“It’s really great to be able to do something very practical and provide people with clean clothes,” Morand said.

There were also groups from a little closer home, around 100 student-athletes from the Beebe School District spent the day cleaning what’s left of torn-down homes.

Football Coach Chris Gunter said this is what they teach these kids, to be a great athlete but an even better person.

“You know just being selfless that’s the best kind of teammate. I think a coach when he describes the best kind of player would say selfless, whatever they need to do, anything for the team, put the team first kind of guy,” Gunter said.

Gunter said in this case they are all a part of one team with the common goal of moving forward.

