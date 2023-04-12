JHS alum Bella Cothern selected to All-SEC Swimming Team

Arkansas swimmers Andrea Sansores, Alessia Ferraguti, Bella Cothern, and Kobie Melton were named to the All-SEC Second Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Freshman Betsy Wizard was also named to the All-Freshman Team.

It’s the first time a Razorback has received SEC honors since 2020 when swimmer Anna Hopkin was named Second Team All-SEC.

Swimmers Bella Cothern, Alessia Ferraguti, Andrea Sansores, and Kobie Melton secured a third-place finish in the 400-freestyle relay with a time 3:13.60 at the SEC Championship February 19. The four became the first Hogs with a podium finish at the SEC Championship since 2021 when Peyton Palsha placed third in the 500-Freestyle.

Graduate student Alessia Ferraguti swam a personal-best of 2:09.27 to finish fifth in the 200-breaststroke final at the SEC Championships. Graduate student Andrea Sansores finished fourth in the 100-butterfly final while also breaking the school record with a 51.77. Sansores capped off her fourth-place finish in the 50-freestyle final with a time of 21.97 at the SEC Championships. Freshman Betsy Wizard cruised to fifth place finish in the 200-butterfly final with a time of 1:55.35 at the SEC Championship.

Up NextSwimmers Bella Cothern, Betsy Wizard, and Alessia Ferraguit look to continue their success going into the 2023-24 season.

