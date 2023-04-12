Energy Alert
Jordan Walker ties 111-year-old record in historic start to MLB career

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KMOV) -- Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker became the first player since 1912 to have a hit in each of his first 12 games in the major leagues before age 21.

Walker singled in the ninth inning against the Rockies Wednesday to tie the record in the Cardinals’ 7-4 win to close out the series in Denver. Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics is the only other player since 1900 to accomplish the feat.

Walker has 15 hits in his first 47 at bats in the major leagues. He is third on the Cardinals in hits and RBI this season.

Walker will have a chance to take the No. 1 spot for the record Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a seven-game homestand.

