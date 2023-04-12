Jordan Walker ties 111-year-old record in historic start to MLB career

DENVER (KMOV) -- Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker became the first player since 1912 to have a hit in each of his first 12 games in the major leagues before age 21.

Walker singled in the ninth inning against the Rockies Wednesday to tie the record in the Cardinals’ 7-4 win to close out the series in Denver. Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics is the only other player since 1900 to accomplish the feat.

Walker has 15 hits in his first 47 at bats in the major leagues. He is third on the Cardinals in hits and RBI this season.

It's been 111 years since a rookie 20 years or younger opened their career with a hit in 12 consecutive games.



Welcome to the history books, Jordan Walker! pic.twitter.com/wl3xMNJvsM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 12, 2023

Walker will have a chance to take the No. 1 spot for the record Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a seven-game homestand.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.