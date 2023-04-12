Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rabies Bites: what you need to know

In the latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) data shows the state is...
In the latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) data shows the state is seeing an early increase in transmission.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rabies is a deadly disease that can affect anyone.

Rabies can live in wild animals such as skunks and bats and in household pets, like dogs and cats.

According to an update by the Arkansas Dept. of Health, at least seven people have rabies; four of which are in Region 8.

Arkansas Dept of Health released their 2023 rabies graphic.
Arkansas Dept of Health released their 2023 rabies graphic.(KAIT)

If an animal bit you and you believe it might have rabies, do one of the following immediately:

  1. If a healthy animal bites you, watch the bite for ten days.
  2. If a stray or wild animal bites you, the animal must be put down as soon and humanely as possible.

Any person that needs to kill an animal must avoid the head for rabies testing.

Wash the bite immediately with soap and water. Check with your physician to see if you need additional antibiotics.

The best way to prevent a bite is not to approach animals you do not know; instead, report the sick or injured animal to animal control.

Per Arkansas law, you must vaccinate your pets against rabies by the age of four.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business

Latest News

The organization explained it could be a complex subject to address but is essential for...
Alzheimer’s Association discusses when to take keys away from loved ones
Arkansas State Speech and Hearing awarded grant to care for Parkinsons.
A-State receives grant for Parkinson’s care
The Butler County community health outreach will have mammograms screenings and vaccinations.
Butler County community health outreach
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season