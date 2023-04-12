Rabies Bites: what you need to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rabies is a deadly disease that can affect anyone.

Rabies can live in wild animals such as skunks and bats and in household pets, like dogs and cats.

According to an update by the Arkansas Dept. of Health, at least seven people have rabies; four of which are in Region 8.

Arkansas Dept of Health released their 2023 rabies graphic. (KAIT)

If an animal bit you and you believe it might have rabies, do one of the following immediately:

If a healthy animal bites you, watch the bite for ten days. If a stray or wild animal bites you, the animal must be put down as soon and humanely as possible.

Any person that needs to kill an animal must avoid the head for rabies testing.

Wash the bite immediately with soap and water. Check with your physician to see if you need additional antibiotics.

The best way to prevent a bite is not to approach animals you do not know; instead, report the sick or injured animal to animal control.

Per Arkansas law, you must vaccinate your pets against rabies by the age of four.

