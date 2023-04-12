Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/11/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured conference matchups in baseball, softball, and soccer
Valley View 7, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)
Valley View 15, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 10, Nettleton 4 (Softball)
Valley View 5, Nettleton 1 (Softball)
Valley View 5, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 16, Nettleton 1 (Girls Soccer)
Batesville 5, Greene County Tech 3 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 6, Batesville 4 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 9, Batesville 2 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 11, Batesville 0 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 2, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 6, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)
Jonesboro 15, LR Southwest 0 (Baseball)
LR Southwest 2, Jonesboro 1 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 10, LR Southwest 0 (Girls Soccer)
Westside 9, Cedar Ridge 0 (Baseball)
Wynne 6, Westside 3 (Softball)
Batesville 1, Paragould 1 (Boys Soccer)
Marion 16, Paragould 0 (Softball)
Marion 6, Paragould 1 (Softball)
Wynne 13, Bald Knob 0 (Baseball)
Trumann 10, Gosnell 2 (Softball)
CRA 4, Riverview 0 (Boys Soccer)
Mountain Home 2, Russellville 0 (Baseball)
Mountain Home 9, Russellville 6 (Softball)
Riverside 2, Bay 1 (Baseball)
Hillcrest 11, Bradford 1 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 4, Cave City 0 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 16, Cave City 0 (Softball)
Rector 12, Corning 5 (Baseball)
Corning 7, Harrisburg 2 (Softball)
Salem 9, Mountain View 2 (Softball)
Cedar Ridge 9, Concord 8 (Softball)
Melbourne 14, Flippin 0 (Softball)
Viola 2, Shirley 0 (Softball)
Midland 13, Brinkley 0 (Baseball)
Midland 15, Brinkley 0 (Baseball)
Midland 22, Brinkley 0 (Softball)
Midland 19, Brinkley 3 (Softball)
Marmaduke 4, Cross County 1 (Baseball)
Sloan-Hendrix 4, Izard County 1 (Baseball - Luke Murphy one-hitter, 16 K)
Izard County 4, Sloan-Hendrix 2 (Softball)
Cave City 2, BIC 2 (Boys Soccer)
