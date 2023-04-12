Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/11/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured conference matchups in baseball, softball, and soccer

Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/11/23)

Valley View 7, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)

Valley View 15, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 10, Nettleton 4 (Softball)

Valley View 5, Nettleton 1 (Softball)

Valley View 5, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 16, Nettleton 1 (Girls Soccer)

Batesville 5, Greene County Tech 3 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 6, Batesville 4 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 9, Batesville 2 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 11, Batesville 0 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 2, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 6, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)

Jonesboro 15, LR Southwest 0 (Baseball)

LR Southwest 2, Jonesboro 1 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 10, LR Southwest 0 (Girls Soccer)

Westside 9, Cedar Ridge 0 (Baseball)

Wynne 6, Westside 3 (Softball)

Batesville 1, Paragould 1 (Boys Soccer)

Marion 16, Paragould 0 (Softball)

Marion 6, Paragould 1 (Softball)

Wynne 13, Bald Knob 0 (Baseball)

Trumann 10, Gosnell 2 (Softball)

CRA 4, Riverview 0 (Boys Soccer)

Mountain Home 2, Russellville 0 (Baseball)

Mountain Home 9, Russellville 6 (Softball)

Riverside 2, Bay 1 (Baseball)

Hillcrest 11, Bradford 1 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 4, Cave City 0 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 16, Cave City 0 (Softball)

Rector 12, Corning 5 (Baseball)

Corning 7, Harrisburg 2 (Softball)

Salem 9, Mountain View 2 (Softball)

Cedar Ridge 9, Concord 8 (Softball)

Melbourne 14, Flippin 0 (Softball)

Viola 2, Shirley 0 (Softball)

Midland 13, Brinkley 0 (Baseball)

Midland 15, Brinkley 0 (Baseball)

Midland 22, Brinkley 0 (Softball)

Midland 19, Brinkley 3 (Softball)

Marmaduke 4, Cross County 1 (Baseball)

Sloan-Hendrix 4, Izard County 1 (Baseball - Luke Murphy one-hitter, 16 K)

Izard County 4, Sloan-Hendrix 2 (Softball)

Cave City 2, BIC 2 (Boys Soccer)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries

Latest News

Red Wolves continue spring practice
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice, Butch Jones updates QBs
Alabama four-star prospect QB commits to Arkansas
Arkansas football gets 2024 commitments from 4-star prospects in AL & MS
Lady Eagles sweep Batesville in softball
5A East: GCT and Batesville split baseball twinbill, Lady Eagles sweep softball twinbill
Arkansas State junior pitcher
Arkansas State baseball edges Murray State 8-7 in midweek action