Sheriff’s office asking for help with new therapy dog

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas sheriff’s office needs your help welcoming a therapy dog into its detention facility.

Strutter is a newly acquired golden doodle at the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office in Ash Flat.

Sheriff Shane Russell plans for the dog to receive proper training to become a therapy animal, but it will cost some money.

“We are currently seeking donations to offset the cost of the training for the dog,” said Russell. “There are two sessions of training that are $3,000 each. We would appreciate any donations.”

Sheriff Russell said some detainees have already met Strutter and can tell the golden doodle helps with different problems the detainees have.

“Studies have shown that a therapy animal can offset anxiety and behavioral issues. I think it will be a great addition to the jail,” the sheriff explained. “It’ll be back there roaming around the inmates, and it’ll be a good addition to our facility.”

If you’re interested in helping put Sturtter through the training courses, call the sheriff’s office at 870-994-7356.

