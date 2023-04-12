Energy Alert
Stolen fertilizer truck found submerged in ditch

Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck then ditched it in a slough.
Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck then ditched it in a slough.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck and ditched it in a slough.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Wyman Atwood, a grader operator with the county’s road department, called 911 Wednesday morning after finding the truck partially submerged in the Big Slough Ditch on County Road 855.

“Due to the depth of water that the cab was located, it was unknown if the truck was occupied,” Snyder said in a news release.

Despite the cold water, Snyder said Deputy Shane Martin waded in to save anyone who might have been trapped inside. However, he was unable to gain access to the cab.

The grader operator also unsuccessfully tried to pull the truck out of the water.

Snyder said Rudi’s towing, using heavy tow trucks, managed to pull the truck out of the water.

Once on shore, they discovered the truck was unoccupied.

“Evidence collected at the scene indicated that the truck had been submerged purposely,” Snyder said.

A call to the truck’s owner confirmed it had been stolen.

Snyder said the incident is under investigation.

He thanked Deputy Martin for “his selfless acts in trying to ensure that no loss of life occurred.” He also thanked Atwood for his “quick thinking and assistance with his motor grader.”

“A thank you also needs to go out to the Northeast Greene County Fire Department, Paragould Fire Department, and AMMC Ambulance for their quick response and assistance,” the sheriff said.

