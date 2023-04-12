Energy Alert
Summit says customers can expect reduced gas bills

Summit Utilities said customers should expect to see a reduction in their monthly bills as...
Summit Utilities said customers should expect to see a reduction in their monthly bills as natural gas rates drop.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Summit Utilities said customers should expect to see a reduction in their monthly bills as natural gas rates drop.

According to a news release from the utility company, the cost of gas for residential customers fell from $1.22 per ccf to $0.6954 per ccf.

Summit noted that the Arkansas Public Service Commission requires it to adjust its gas costs in November and April of each year.

“We know that high energy costs have created challenges for many of our customers, and we are glad to share financial relief through a reduced cost of gas,” said Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer for Summit. “We encourage customers who face challenges paying their bills to call our customer service department.”

Those needing assistance should call customer service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-992-7552 or visit www.summitcares.com.

