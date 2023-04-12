Tornado victims without a home prepare to relocate a second time

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Families without a home at Camp Cavalry in Wynne are preparing to move.

After the tornado in Wynne displaced many families on March 31, Camp Cavalry opened its doors the same night.

Jessica Humble and her family were one of those families that arrived that night.

“Just knowing my family no longer had a home it was just hard news, but gotta take it as you can take it,” she said. “I’m glad that we have a good community that’s willing to help and be there for one another.”

The camp had lodges available to families with separate rooms, a kitchen, and even a washer and dryer.

Many families left once their homes had electricity again, but the remaining families will be moving soon.

A prior commitment from the camp is preventing the families from staying, but the camp has been working with the Red Cross to make sure the families have a roof over their heads.

The Red Cross is looking for hotels in Wynne to place the families, saying it is trying to make sure families aren’t placed far because they know children must go to school.

Humble is concerned a shelter may be where her family goes.

“My daughter does struggle with anxiety and has a lot of other issues. I’m not going to go into the details on that, but I would still feel more comfortable having my children in that situation.”

Wherever Humble and her family go, she knows they’ll be on that road for a while.

“I think I’ll have a weight off my shoulders until probably a year after that way I know, you know, we’re still gonna be in that struggle for the whole first year afterwards once we get set up with FEMA,” she said.

