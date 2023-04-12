Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Multiple road closures in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro announced the closure of Browns Lane and parts of South Race Street.

According to a social media post by the city, crews will conduct milling and inlay work on the roads.

The roads were initially closed on Tuesday, April 11.

The city did not say how long the closures will last.

If you regularly travel through this area, you are urged to take an alternate route.

Crash blocked portion of Jonesboro interstate