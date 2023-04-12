Traffic Alert: Multiple road closures in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro announced the closure of Browns Lane and parts of South Race Street.

According to a social media post by the city, crews will conduct milling and inlay work on the roads.

The roads were initially closed on Tuesday, April 11.

The city did not say how long the closures will last.

If you regularly travel through this area, you are urged to take an alternate route.

