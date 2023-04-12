Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - All lanes of U.S. Highway 61 are shut down following a train versus tractor crash.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. between Osceola and Luxora.
Originally, IDriveArkansas reported a train struck an 18-wheeler; however, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said the train hit a farm tractor.
He said a helicopter has been called to the scene to fly the injured to the hospital.
