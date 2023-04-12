Energy Alert
Tyson workers in Van Buren protest as plant nears closure

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VAN BUREN, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Workers of a Tyson Foods Inc. plant in Van Buren are protesting after the company announced the closure of the facility.

Tyson plans to close the plant in May, leaving more than 900 people without a job, according to content-sharing partner, KNWA.

Workers are asking for a full payout of unused vacation time, a severance package based on years of work, and for the company to take accountability in workers’ compensation claims.

You read more about this story, as well as the full statement from Tyson responding to the protest on KNWA’s website.

