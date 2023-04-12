Volunteers start social media groups to reunite pets with owners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As many continue to rebuild after the devastation left by the March 31 tornado, there’s still lots of work to get done.

Some Little Rock animal rescuers have seen an increase in pets all looking for a way back home.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK, several groups are using social media to help people find their pets.

One Facebook group, Tornado 3/31 Central Arkansas Lost and Found Pets, started the day the tornado hit Little Rock and since then, has received a lot of feedback.

It hasn’t been easy returning the pets to their owners.

Several animals have undergone surgery for injuries from tornado damages, some more severe than others.

“It’s severe dehydration or just laceration to the head or the back,” Sarah Richardson of the Community Cats of Central Arkansas, said.

The Facebook groups urge pet owners to also visit the animal shelters as their pets may not look how they last saw them.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.