April 13: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to more clouds this morning and today will be a bit cloudy. That will not keep temperatures down. We should see temperatures climb into the mid-70s again today.

We will see more sun on Friday. Looking towards Saturday, a cold front will approach from the west, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances for Saturday afternoon and evening. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe. The main threat will be large hail.

Behind the front, temperatures on Sunday will only climb into the low-60s, but by Monday, we are back into the 70s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.

As clean-up from the March 31 tornado continues, communities and organizations are coming from all over to help in any way they can.

An Arkansas woman who volunteered with clean-up efforts in North Little Rock is now searching for the owner of a special memory found in the rubble.

After Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the LEARNS Act into law, several Arkansans are voicing their concern. Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is working to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum, putting the law into the voter’s hands.

The next phase to bring a regional airport to northeast Arkansas will require your help.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

