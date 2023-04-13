Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children petitions to represent them in battle over estate

The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood...
The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood petitions to represent his children in court.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new development in the battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie Presley’s two youngest children, has petitioned to represent them in court after Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a petition contesting the will.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January after an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

Lockwood is challenging a 2016 amendment that removes Priscilla Presley as a co-trustee and replaces her with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020, leaving Riley Keough as the primary beneficiary.

The petition alleges that the amendment was not witnessed or notarized, thereby questioning the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have not contested Lockwood’s petition, but a formal ruling has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck then ditched it in a slough.
Stolen fertilizer truck found submerged in ditch
According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.
April 12: What you need to know

Latest News

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom...
Post-Parkland, Florida OKs easier path for death penalty
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
A dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month has been found alive and well.
Dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month found alive and well 150 miles away
His badge still hangs in the Trumann police department as memorial for his dedication to the job.
Community mourns the loss of an officer 12 years later.
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile