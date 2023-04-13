Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FEMA opens recovery center in Wynne

Family mourn the loss of young couple killed during last week’s tornados in Wynne
Family mourn the loss of young couple killed during last week’s tornados in Wynne(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As clean-up from the March 31 tornado continues, communities and organizations are coming from all over to help in any way they can.

FEMA and the state of Arkansas have set up a joint Disaster Recovery Center in Wynne.

The goal of the center is to help those who were affected by the storms.

Tornado victims can visit with FEMA specialists and other agencies for questions about disaster assistance they may have.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at 999 U.S. HWY 64 East.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

There are also Disaster Recovery Centers in Pulaski County for victims of the Little Rock tornado.

Those Pulaski centers are located at:

West Central Community Center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to Sunday

North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business

Latest News

Arkansas head football coach
Sam Pittman breaks down format for Arkansas spring game
One Arkansans group is working to repeal the LEARNS Act.
Group works to repeal LEARNS Act
The next phase to bring a regional airport to northeast Arkansas will require the help of the...
Next step for regional airport needs public input
Arkansas State relief pitcher
Arlon Butts reflects after Tuesday save for Red Wolves