FEMA opens recovery center in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As clean-up from the March 31 tornado continues, communities and organizations are coming from all over to help in any way they can.

FEMA and the state of Arkansas have set up a joint Disaster Recovery Center in Wynne.

The goal of the center is to help those who were affected by the storms.

Tornado victims can visit with FEMA specialists and other agencies for questions about disaster assistance they may have.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at 999 U.S. HWY 64 East.

The center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

There are also Disaster Recovery Centers in Pulaski County for victims of the Little Rock tornado.

Those Pulaski centers are located at:

West Central Community Center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to Sunday

North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

