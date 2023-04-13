Free at-home COVID tests to end soon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the national and public health emergency set to end on May 11, at-home covid tests may no longer be free.

Tracy Moneyham, a pharmacist at West End Pharmacy said the time to get those free tests is now.

“If you don’t have any test kits at home certainly you can ask your pharmacy provider for those, they will be available for sure until then,” he said.

Mooneyham said his pharmacy is planning to order fewer tests next month, and other pharmacies could soon follow.

“It would be short term cause again, widespread right now the availability of these test kits right now, to my knowledge, there’s not any shortage of them,” he said.

The end of the public emergency will no longer mandate companies to provide the tests for free and it could affect the most vulnerable.

“People who are covered by Medicare, whether that’s mediocre disability and or people age 65 and older who rely on medicare for their prescription drug needs,” he said.

Mooneyham said there’s a possibility government or private insurance companies could still cover the tests after the public emergency ends.

If that is the case, he expects insurance companies to make those announcements soon, but he said every company and state entity would decide for themselves.

He said no matter what they decide, there would be other testing options available.

“For those pharmacies that do in-store testing, that is likely to continue to be available again most insurance companies have some criteria in place for in-store testing to continue,” he said.

The time to stock up is now, Mooneyham said many private insurance companies and Medicare will provide up to eight tests per month, Medicaid will provide two free tests per month, and they will last. He said the tests will also last.

“Its average is anywhere from 6 to 12 months extension; we usually provide that information with a sticker on a box when we dispense from our pharmacy and it is also available online,” he said.

Should insurance companies decline to pay for those tests, people could be paying anywhere from seven to twenty dollars per test.

