Group works to repeal LEARNS Act

One Arkansans group is working to repeal the LEARNS Act.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the LEARNS Act into law, several Arkansans are voicing their concern.

According to KARK, the organization Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is working to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum, putting the law into the voter’s hands.

Steve Grappe, the Executive Director for CAPES, has held town hall meetings to see how Arkansans feel about the LEARNS Act.

Grappe says the issues are from the voucher program, which uses state funds to let public school students attend private schools as well as repealing the Teachers Fair Dismissal Act.

While several Arkansans voiced their concern, Gov. Sanders said this law is something to be proud of.

“We went from the very bottom in teacher pay to the top five overnight,” Sanders said.

CAPES has since filed a statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission and submitted its ballot title.

Should the ballot title be approved, CAPES plans to gather signatures for their referendum.

