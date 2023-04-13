JHS alums shine, Little Rock baseball beats #5 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two former Golden Hurricanes helped the Trojans upset the Razorbacks.

Jacob Weatherley pitched four and two-thirds innings of relief on Wednesday. He recorded the win as Little Rock beat #5 Arkansas 11-4. The Jonesboro alum allowed 2 hits, 1 earned run, 5 walks but struck out 6 in 107 pitches. Weatherley is now 2-1 this season with a 3.20 ERA.

Ty Rhoades was 2 for 4 in Wednesday’s victory. He got the Trojans on the board in the 3rd with a RBI single. Rhoades is hitting .275 this season with 2 HR and 14 RBI.

Little Rock improves to 18-12 on the season, meanwhile #5 Arkansas is now 26-7.

