Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

JHS alums shine, Little Rock baseball beats #5 Arkansas

Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley got the win in relief Wednesday as Little Rock beat #5 Arkansas.
Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley got the win in relief Wednesday as Little Rock beat #5 Arkansas.(Source: Little Rock Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two former Golden Hurricanes helped the Trojans upset the Razorbacks.

Jacob Weatherley pitched four and two-thirds innings of relief on Wednesday. He recorded the win as Little Rock beat #5 Arkansas 11-4. The Jonesboro alum allowed 2 hits, 1 earned run, 5 walks but struck out 6 in 107 pitches. Weatherley is now 2-1 this season with a 3.20 ERA.

Ty Rhoades was 2 for 4 in Wednesday’s victory. He got the Trojans on the board in the 3rd with a RBI single. Rhoades is hitting .275 this season with 2 HR and 14 RBI.

Little Rock improves to 18-12 on the season, meanwhile #5 Arkansas is now 26-7.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business

Latest News

Arkansas head football coach
Sam Pittman breaks down format for Arkansas spring game
Arkansas State relief pitcher
Arlon Butts reflects after Tuesday save for Red Wolves
Arkansas State Pack Day Spring Game set for Saturday at 2:15pm
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Red-White Spring Game headlines 2023 Wooo Pig Weekend