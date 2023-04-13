Location announced for Wynne High School Prom

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite losing their school to an EF-3 tornado, Wynne High School students now have a highly anticipated event to look forward to.

Wynne High School Prom presented by TODO Productions is set to take place on April 22 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Barn at Cypress Meadows, according to the school district.

The school says those in attendance will have to follow the same dress code guidelines and disciplinary policies as for an on-site prom.

Students have until Wednesday, April 19, 2023, to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.