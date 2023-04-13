Man accused of raping child during spring break

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with child rape.

According to court documents, the Jonesboro Police Department received a report on April 4 of a child being sexually assaulted by 50-year-old Earnest Webb.

The victim told a family member the alleged assault took place in a shed during spring break.

During an interview with police on April 5, Webb “described a very similar story to the victim’s but denied the sexual assault,” the affidavit stated.

On Friday, April 7, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Webb with one count of rape/assault with an object/person less than 14 years of age, a Class Y felony.

Webb is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 cash/surety bond, awaiting arraignment on May 26.

