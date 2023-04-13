Marked Tree School District to use AMI day to fix water leak
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to a water leak on their elementary campus, the Marked Tree School District will be closed for in-person classes on Thursday, April 13.
During this time, the district will implement its Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The school will need to shut the water off to the elementary school for several hours in order to fix the leak, which the school says will impact many areas of its operations.
