Marked Tree School District to use AMI day to fix water leak

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to a water leak on their elementary campus, the Marked Tree School District will be closed for in-person classes on Thursday, April 13.

During this time, the district will implement its Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Due to the water leak at our elementary school, MTSD will take an AMI day on Thursday. We will keep you updated on our progress. We are sorry for the inconvenience this creates for your family. Posted by Marked Tree School District on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The school will need to shut the water off to the elementary school for several hours in order to fix the leak, which the school says will impact many areas of its operations.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.