Next step for regional airport needs public input

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next phase to bring a regional airport to northeast Arkansas will require the help of the public.

A second public open house was held Wednesday, April 12, at the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce to discuss the next step in bringing a regional airport to the area.

The first phase revolved around a study of the area and where it could potentially be located.

The Arkansas Department of Aeronautics now needs public input with a survey, saying the public was integral before reaching the next step.

The survey is being hosted by the East Arkansas Planning & Development District.

John Rostas, a senior aviation planner with engineering firm Garver, said it was an important step in the process.

“It helps us quantify what demand might be in this region and provide an accurate count of that as well, so if you fly once a year, that’s great, we want to hear about it. If you fly fifty times a year, that’s great, we want to hear about it,” he said.

Garver said there has been a high response for the survey in Craighead County, but the project involved counties are far south as White, Woodruff, and St. Francis and as far west as Fulton, Izard, Stone and Cleburne.

“We’d like to promote that throughout the entire region as much as possible but what we also really want to do is emphasize that we just want true demand as well. We understand the population variations in this region might not necessarily warrant having the same level of response in each individual county as well,” he said.

Rostas said the information they are looking for isn’t just from people who live in the 19-county area of study.

“We’re looking for any companies in the area that might have travel that’s both inbound and outbound. We’re looking to understand the people that serve this region that may not live here. Where are they coming from? Why are they coming here? Would increase access to air service be beneficial to them as well?” he said.

Rostas said since the project is funded by the state and the FAA the results will be made public sometime in the summer or early fall.

The survey website will be available until May 5. The link to the website can be found here.

