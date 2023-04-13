One Region 8 high school band comes home as State champions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 high school comes home as champions.

The Arkansas State Band Concert Contest was underway at the Cabot High School Fine Arts Auditorium.

With nearly 70 schools from across Arkansas participating, several schools from Region 8 participated in the contest.

Valley View High School wins the title of 5A State Champions.

Congratulations to Valley View High School Band!

