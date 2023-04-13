Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One Region 8 high school band comes home as State champions

One Region 8 High school wins the 5A State concert contest.
One Region 8 High school wins the 5A State concert contest.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 high school comes home as champions.

The Arkansas State Band Concert Contest was underway at the Cabot High School Fine Arts Auditorium.

With nearly 70 schools from across Arkansas participating, several schools from Region 8 participated in the contest.

Valley View High School wins the title of 5A State Champions.

Congratulations to Valley View High School Band!

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business

Latest News

One Arkansans group is working to repeal the LEARNS Act.
Group works to repeal LEARNS Act
The next phase to bring a regional airport to northeast Arkansas will require the help of the...
Next step for regional airport needs public input
Arkansas State relief pitcher
Arlon Butts reflects after Tuesday save for Red Wolves
The expiration for the national and public health emergency is set to end on May 11.
Free at-home COVID tests to end soon
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Location announced for Wynne High School Prom