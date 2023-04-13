Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Plane crash under investigation in Fulton Co.

A plane crash is under investigation in Fulton County.
A plane crash is under investigation in Fulton County.(MGN)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crash is under investigation in Fulton County.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m. Thursday in what’s known as the “quarry.”

No official word on injuries just yet.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will update the story once new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck then ditched it in a slough.
Stolen fertilizer truck found submerged in ditch
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Ark. Gov. Sarah Sanders helps in welcoming students back to classes at Wynne schools after...
WATCH: Wynne students return to school following deadly tornado
A look at the press box following Friday's tornado.
April 12: What you need to know

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health reports seven cases of rabies in the state, including four in...
Rabies in Region 8: What you need to know
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Family mourn the loss of young couple killed during last week’s tornados in Wynne
FEMA opens recovery center in Wynne