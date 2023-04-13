Plane crash under investigation in Fulton Co.
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crash is under investigation in Fulton County.
According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m. Thursday in what’s known as the “quarry.”
No official word on injuries just yet.
