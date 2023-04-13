Red-White Spring Game headlines 2023 Wooo Pig Weekend

Wooo Pig Weekend is on tap for this weekend with five Arkansas teams competing on The Hill Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Head Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks wrap up spring practice with a free, open to the public spring game presented by Coca-Cola inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Gates open at 11 a.m. with kickoff set for noon. Dave Neal and Aaron Murray will call the action on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ while the Voice of the Razorbacks Chuck Barrett will be joined by former Razorbacks Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell on the radio broadcast.

The Hogs are coming off back-to-back bowl victories for the first time since 2015-16 thanks to a wild 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Team captain and quarterback KJ Jefferson returns for his senior season with numerous school records within reach. Jefferson, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and running back Raheim Sanders will be among the nation’s best returning players at their position in the SEC and nationally. Limmer and Sanders were named preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation earlier this spring.

The popular HogTown will be cranked up starting at 10 a.m. in Lot 44 on the north side of the stadium and feature a live concert, inflatables, food trucks, sponsor activations and a pep rally featuring the Razorback spirit squads, band and Tusk VI. Boom Kinetic – a high energy pop rock band – will perform starting at 10 a.m. A classic car and truck show for Razorback fans to showcase their classic vehicles outside Razorback Stadium will also be located in Lot 44. Pre-registration for the car and truck show is required at no cost to entrants with all years, makes and models welcome. Fans who participate will each receive a t-shirt along with four complimentary tickets to a Razorback volleyball game this fall.

Head Coach Courtney Deifel and her Top-10 softball squad will face off with UAB in a three-game series starting Friday night at 6 p.m. Saturday’s contest against the Blazers will follow the football scrimmage and is set for 3 p.m. at Bogle Park. The Hogs wrap up the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Baum-Walker Stadium will be the place to be on Saturday night when Head Coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks host Tennessee in a Top-15 showdown. First pitch Saturday night is set for 6 p.m. Tickets for all three softball games are available and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

The men’s tennis team will host a pair of SEC matches over the weekend with Alabama visiting Friday at 5 p.m. at the Billingsley Tennis Center and Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. The volleyball team hosts Missouri State inside Barnhill Arena in a spring match on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Admission to tennis and volleyball is free.

Full Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 14

5 p.m. | Men’s Tennis vs. Alabama | Billingsley Tennis Center (Free Admission)

6 p.m. | Softball vs. UAB | Bogle Park (Tickets)

6:30 p.m. | Volleyball vs. Missouri State | Barnhill Arena (Free Admission)

7 p.m. | Baseball vs. Tennessee | Baum-Walker Stadium

Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. | HogTown Pregame Party Begins | Lot 44 of Razorback Stadium (Free Admission)

Noon | Football Spring Game presented by Coca-Cola | Razorback Stadium (Free Admission)

3 p.m. | Softball vs. UAB | Bogle Park (Tickets)

6 p.m. | Baseball vs. Tennessee | Baum-Walker Stadium

Sunday, April 16

Noon | Softball vs. UAB | Bogle Park (Tickets)

1 p.m. | Men’s Tennis vs. Tennessee | Billingsley Tennis Center (Free Admission)

2 p.m. | Baseball vs. Tennessee | Baum-Walker Stadium

