Repairmen help make uninsured homes livable after tornado

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two companies in Little Rock have decided to give back after the March 31 tornado tore through Central Arkansas.

South Peak Roofing has served about four dozen homes with storm damage, according to content-sharing partner, KARK in Little Rock.

On Tuesday, owner Nick Rynders and his team made repairs to a home free of charge because homeowner Richard Williams has no home insurance.

South Peak Roofing heard of Williams through Coop’s Plumbing Service, who is doing work on the windows and interior of the home.

“Immediately I just decided I’m jumping in. I want every bit of it, help out as much as I can,” Rynders stated.

The two businesses teamed up to cover the cost of this home, but hope to do more if the community joins in.

Williams also plans to pay it forward by donating. Any money sent to $SouthPeakRoofing on CashApp or donated on a GoFundMe will go toward others.

You can read this entire story by going to KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

