April 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clearer skies this morning than yesterday and we should see more sun today. We will warm up as well as temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. More warm air is expected Saturday, but I cannot rule out a stray shower or two to start the day.

Most the daytime hours will be dry on Saturday, but with the warm temperatures and moisture increasing, instability will increase throughout the day. A cold front will begin moving in by the late afternoon and that will be the spark for thunderstorms. Strong winds and large hail will be the main threats. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero so we will watch any storm along the line.

Timing of the storms look to be later in the day, mainly between 6PM and midnight. Cooler air moves in for Sunday with highs in the low 60s, but more warm air arrives for next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Region 8 Native is still standing on the latest season of American Idol. Chase Gage caught up with Marybeth Byrd earlier this week from Hollywood to talk about her success on the show as well as her message for all her supporters back home.

Another school district fell victim to what people are calling “swatting.” On Thursday morning, Kennett High School received a swatting call. These are prank calls about serious threats to schools, like a bomb threat or active shooter.

The deadline to file your taxes is just a few days away. Maddie Sexton has what you need to know to file an extension and some local resources to help you.

Blytheville police still need help locating a suspect in an evening shooting that is considered armed and dangerous. According to a social media post, Keonte King is still wanted for his role in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 4 on North 2nd Street.

One property owner is working to rebuild his house in North Little Rock after the EF-3 tornado hit through the neighborhood. Henry Fisbeck said his granddaughter was living on the property that he’s been renting out for the past 40 years.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Location announced for Wynne High School Prom

Latest News

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Lady Greyhounds win 3A-2 softball matchup
Salem beats Walnut Ridge in 3A-2 softball matchup
Bobcats deliver walkoff single to beat Melbourne
Walnut Ridge scores 4 in 7th to beat Melbourne in 3A-2 baseball showdown
Bearcats win Thursday at Westside
Brookland boys soccer beats Westside in 4A North matchup