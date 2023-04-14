April 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clearer skies this morning than yesterday and we should see more sun today. We will warm up as well as temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. More warm air is expected Saturday, but I cannot rule out a stray shower or two to start the day.

Most the daytime hours will be dry on Saturday, but with the warm temperatures and moisture increasing, instability will increase throughout the day. A cold front will begin moving in by the late afternoon and that will be the spark for thunderstorms. Strong winds and large hail will be the main threats. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero so we will watch any storm along the line.

Timing of the storms look to be later in the day, mainly between 6PM and midnight. Cooler air moves in for Sunday with highs in the low 60s, but more warm air arrives for next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

A Region 8 Native is still standing on the latest season of American Idol. Chase Gage caught up with Marybeth Byrd earlier this week from Hollywood to talk about her success on the show as well as her message for all her supporters back home.

Another school district fell victim to what people are calling “swatting.” On Thursday morning, Kennett High School received a swatting call. These are prank calls about serious threats to schools, like a bomb threat or active shooter.

The deadline to file your taxes is just a few days away. Maddie Sexton has what you need to know to file an extension and some local resources to help you.

Blytheville police still need help locating a suspect in an evening shooting that is considered armed and dangerous. According to a social media post, Keonte King is still wanted for his role in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 4 on North 2nd Street.

One property owner is working to rebuild his house in North Little Rock after the EF-3 tornado hit through the neighborhood. Henry Fisbeck said his granddaughter was living on the property that he’s been renting out for the past 40 years.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more

