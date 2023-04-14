Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull are NTCA All-Americans

Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull were named NTCA All-Americans on Thursday.
Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull were named NTCA All-Americans on Thursday.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull of the Arkansas State women’s bowling team were recognized by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA) as All-America selections, the organization announced Thursday at an awards banquet held at HyperX Arena.

The All-America teams are a result of voting by participating head coaches. The NTCA announced its traditional All-America teams Thursday ahead of the National Collegiate Bowling Championship in Las Vegas.

Buchanan, a Third Team All-America choice, finished the regular season ranked 12th in the PCPI index at 92.714 percent. The PCPI index is a measure that combines the identified categories “percentage of competitors that a bowler has outperformed” within that category. The anchor bowler throughout the majority of matches, Buchanan rolled a traditional average of 208.3 and a Baker average of 208.4 for an overall average of 208.4. She ranks eighth nationally with a strike percentage of 54.5 percent and 10th nationally with an individual scoring average of 20.837.

Stull, an Honorable Mention All-America choice, finished the regular season ranked 18th in the PCPI index at 91.148 percent. The leadoff bowler throughout the majority of matches, Stull rolled a traditional average of 208.9 and a Baker average of 198.4 for an overall average of 202.5. She ranks ninth nationally with her traditional scoring average and her traditional strike percentage of 53.3 percent ranks 11th.

A-State has had at least one All-America choice every year since the program began in the 2004-05 season. This is the 14th season, 12th consecutive, that the Red Wolves have had multiple All-America picks. The Red Wolves have 41 NTCA All-Americans in program history, fourth-most among any program. Among the final four teams in the National Collegiate Bowling Championship for the fifth time in program history, the third-seeded Arkansas State women’s bowling team begins its quest for a first national championship Friday at 11 a.m. (CT) against Vanderbilt at South Point Bowling Plaza. Fans are encouraged to follow A-State bowling on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling) for the latest on the team.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Sheriff’s investigators want to know who stole a fertilizer truck then ditched it in a slough.
Stolen fertilizer truck found submerged in ditch
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

Latest News

Arkansas State Pack Day Spring Game set for Saturday at 2:15pm
Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday.
Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport becomes 4th Hog hoops commit this offseason
The Red Wolves will compete in the NCAA Championship starting Friday in Las Vegas
Arkansas State women’s bowling competes in NCAA Championship starting Friday
Butch Jones breaks down Red Wolves ahead of Pack Day Spring Game
Butch Jones breaks down A-State special teams ahead of Pack Day Spring Game
Arkansas State junior bowler
Buchanan & Stull reflect on A-State women's bowling before NCAA Championship