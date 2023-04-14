Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull are NTCA All-Americans

Brooklyn Buchanan and Emma Stull of the Arkansas State women’s bowling team were recognized by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA) as All-America selections, the organization announced Thursday at an awards banquet held at HyperX Arena.

The All-America teams are a result of voting by participating head coaches. The NTCA announced its traditional All-America teams Thursday ahead of the National Collegiate Bowling Championship in Las Vegas.

Buchanan, a Third Team All-America choice, finished the regular season ranked 12th in the PCPI index at 92.714 percent. The PCPI index is a measure that combines the identified categories “percentage of competitors that a bowler has outperformed” within that category. The anchor bowler throughout the majority of matches, Buchanan rolled a traditional average of 208.3 and a Baker average of 208.4 for an overall average of 208.4. She ranks eighth nationally with a strike percentage of 54.5 percent and 10th nationally with an individual scoring average of 20.837.

Stull, an Honorable Mention All-America choice, finished the regular season ranked 18th in the PCPI index at 91.148 percent. The leadoff bowler throughout the majority of matches, Stull rolled a traditional average of 208.9 and a Baker average of 198.4 for an overall average of 202.5. She ranks ninth nationally with her traditional scoring average and her traditional strike percentage of 53.3 percent ranks 11th.

A-State has had at least one All-America choice every year since the program began in the 2004-05 season. This is the 14th season, 12th consecutive, that the Red Wolves have had multiple All-America picks. The Red Wolves have 41 NTCA All-Americans in program history, fourth-most among any program. Among the final four teams in the National Collegiate Bowling Championship for the fifth time in program history, the third-seeded Arkansas State women’s bowling team begins its quest for a first national championship Friday at 11 a.m. (CT) against Vanderbilt at South Point Bowling Plaza. Fans are encouraged to follow A-State bowling on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling) for the latest on the team.

