Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport becomes 4th Hog hoops commit this offseason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Eric Musselman continues to use the transfer portal to bolster the Razorback basketball roster.

Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday. He averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds a game this past season. The Ohio native scored over a thousand points in his career with the Bearcats.

Leaving it up to God, as always. Razorback nation let’s rock!🤞🏽❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/031AvaZVlf — Jeremiah Davenport™ (@J24Davenport) April 13, 2023

Davenport has 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Gray affiliate WXIX profiled Davenport earlier in the 2022-23 season, you can watch it above.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball - Transfer Portal Additions for 2023-24 Season

- Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati - forward)

- Keyon Menifield (Washington - guard)

- Tramon Mark (Houston - guard)

- Khalif Battle (Temple - guard)

