Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport becomes 4th Hog hoops commit this offseason
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Eric Musselman continues to use the transfer portal to bolster the Razorback basketball roster.
Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday. He averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds a game this past season. The Ohio native scored over a thousand points in his career with the Bearcats.
Davenport has 1 year of eligibility remaining.
Gray affiliate WXIX profiled Davenport earlier in the 2022-23 season, you can watch it above.
Arkansas Men’s Basketball - Transfer Portal Additions for 2023-24 Season
- Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati - forward)
- Keyon Menifield (Washington - guard)
- Tramon Mark (Houston - guard)
- Khalif Battle (Temple - guard)
