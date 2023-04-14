Energy Alert
Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport becomes 4th Hog hoops commit this offseason

Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday.
Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday.(Source: WXIX)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Eric Musselman continues to use the transfer portal to bolster the Razorback basketball roster.

Cincinnati forward Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday. He averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds a game this past season. The Ohio native scored over a thousand points in his career with the Bearcats.

Davenport has 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Gray affiliate WXIX profiled Davenport earlier in the 2022-23 season, you can watch it above.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball - Transfer Portal Additions for 2023-24 Season

- Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati - forward)

- Keyon Menifield (Washington - guard)

- Tramon Mark (Houston - guard)

- Khalif Battle (Temple - guard)

