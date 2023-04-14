Energy Alert
Community mourns the loss of an officer 12 years later.

By Jace Passmore
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A family and police department are still mourning the loss of an outstanding officer and father.

Johnathan Schmidt was shot while conducting a routine traffic stop on April 12, 2011, near the Cottonwood Manor Apartments in Trumanm.

“What are the words for it? I don’t think there are actually any words that describe it,” said Chace Schmidt, Officer Schmidt’s son.

The following morning, Chace and his family got one of the hardest wake-up calls of their lives.

“I remember asking if my dad was okay, and when she said she did not know and she turned away and walked out, that’s when I knew,” said Chace.

Chace still remembers when his father was able to save an infant’s life. This memory had a lasting effect on him, as he and his dad shared a similar experience while working in law enforcement.

“I saved a two-year-old life, while he was being kidnapped, so it all kind of lines up,” said Chace.

Captain Gary Henry has worked with the Trumann Police Department for nearly 25 years and was the assistant chief when Schmidt was on the force.

He said Schmidt approached him multiple times, eager to become an officer.

“Without any hesitation that is what he wanted to do, it was in his blood and he wanted to serve his community. He wanted to do it and he was in a position where could do it,” said Henry.

Henry said he still recalls the night he got that call.

“It’s hard to explain, like organized chaos kind of, everyone was doing what they were supposed to be doing,” said Henry.

Henry said it would be tough to find another officer so dedicated to the city of Trumann.

