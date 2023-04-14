Family-owned business brings new life to Trumann building

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A historic building in Trumann will soon be home to a new business.

For the past 10 years, Trumann Drug has sat in the middle of town vacant, falling apart, and needing major renovations.

That was until the Phelans stepped in and took over the building with plans to expand their business and bring the staple back to life.

The family currently owns Pick-N-Roll, which started as an ice cream shop and rapidly grew.

Needing more room, the family decided to settle on the historic building.

“We knew coming into this, there was some pressure on us, we were taking such a big part of Trumann’s history, and even if we could get to a fraction of what it once was,” said Aaron Phelan, one of the owners.

Phelan said when they were looking for places to expand, picking the old Trumann Drug building was a no-brainer.

“We knew it, when we saw it, and when we got some history on the place, this is where we need to be and this is where God opened the door for us to be at,” said Phelan.

