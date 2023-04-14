Family shares concerns about prison reform bill’s passage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A recently signed prison reform bill has some inmate families worried.

On Tuesday, April 11, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill that aims to hold violent offenders accountable for the crimes they commit.

Some Arkansans say they are concerned about what this will mean for current inmates who are eligible for parole.

Jessie Hately is the sister of Benny Hately, who was convicted at age 17 of committing capital murder, according to content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock.

Benny was originally sentenced to life without parole.

He was later granted parole after a supreme court ruling that barred the practice of automatic life sentences for teenage murders.

“We kept fighting and fighting and fighting, and trying you know to get parole for him. and when the act came out, that’s when we really fought for him and they gave him parole,” Jessie Hately said.

Governor Sanders’ office confirmed the bill has no reference to current eligible inmates, and the offenses for those serving 100% of their sentences would take place next year.

