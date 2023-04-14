Energy Alert
Farmers ask for patience as equipment on roads increase

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In Northeast Arkansas, the growing season is in full swing, meaning heavy machinery will be out on the roadway more often.

Some farmers on Highway 67 in Randolph County are forced to enter the heavily traveled road to move their equipment.

The farmers explained they had experienced vehicles passing their equipment illegally and sometimes unsafely, making them concerned that an accident was imminent.

Twin Oaks Farm Owner Lancent Lamb said he understands getting stuck behind equipment can be a headache, but with the way the road is built, he can’t move over without damaging his equipment.

“There’s about seven miles through here that is a levee. For that seven miles, we’re hung,” he said. “We can’t let people around. It stacks up for up to a mile behind us.”

Lamb added he owns land around Randolph County but has considered selling it due to the traffic.

“We have acreage on the other side of Pocahontas that we have to get to but have been considering letting go because of the traffic, but it is my livelihood, and we’ve been farming it my whole life,” he said.

Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office has received daily calls about the farm equipment. He is asking drivers to pay attention when traveling this time of year.

“There’s a lot of farm equipment being moved on the highway, and we want them to use caution and to try and give these farmers a break on the road and use a little bit of courtesy. They’re trying to do their job and grow the food we eat, and we want everybody to be safe,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is offering escorts when it finds the time.

“We’re trying to help the farmers as much as we can and escort them across the small bridges and stuff whenever we can and try to help out when possible,” Sheriff Bell said.

Farm Manager Jeff Forrester explained he’s thankful for the escorts, as they provide some safety for him while moving his heavy machinery.

“Quite periodically. Either that or we have to have an escort to get to Randolph County because there have almost been multiple wrecks at times,” he said.

Sheriff Bell added he has asked the Arkansas Department of Transportation to place additional farm equipment signage on the roads.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

