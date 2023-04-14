Highland School District celebrates near-completion of building renovations

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas school held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the near completion of its elementary school upgrades.

The Cherokee Elementary School in Highland has seen substantial upgrades to the building over the last few years.

One of the upgrades included an outdoor facelift and a new flag pole.

The first flag to fly from the new pole was an American flag that flew over the United States Capitol donated by Congressman Rick Crawford.

Congressman Crawford and State Representative Trey Steimel, among others, were in attendance on Friday, April 14.

District Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained it is a special time for the kids at the school.

“It’s exciting to have our local officials and our school board and our state representative, and even our US Congressman Rick Crawford here today. Have our students out to see all this,” he said.

The congressman said it was an excellent opportunity for the students to recognize what the flag represents.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase that high degree of patriotism. Recognize that this flag was flown over the capitol,” he explained. “Remind people what the capital is. What we do there. How we serve them. Hopefully, when they walk out and see the flagpole, they’ll remember this day.”

The ceremony included singing the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance, and many speakers.

The final touches to the elementary building are expected to be fully completed by the summer.

