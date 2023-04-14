Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Highland School District celebrates near-completion of building renovations

The Cherokee Elementary School of the Highland School District has seen substantial upgrades to...
The Cherokee Elementary School of the Highland School District has seen substantial upgrades to the building over the last few years.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas school held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the near completion of its elementary school upgrades.

The Cherokee Elementary School in Highland has seen substantial upgrades to the building over the last few years.

One of the upgrades included an outdoor facelift and a new flag pole.

The first flag to fly from the new pole was an American flag that flew over the United States Capitol donated by Congressman Rick Crawford.

Congressman Crawford and State Representative Trey Steimel, among others, were in attendance on Friday, April 14.

District Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained it is a special time for the kids at the school.

“It’s exciting to have our local officials and our school board and our state representative, and even our US Congressman Rick Crawford here today. Have our students out to see all this,” he said.

The congressman said it was an excellent opportunity for the students to recognize what the flag represents.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase that high degree of patriotism. Recognize that this flag was flown over the capitol,” he explained. “Remind people what the capital is. What we do there. How we serve them. Hopefully, when they walk out and see the flagpole, they’ll remember this day.”

The ceremony included singing the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance, and many speakers.

The final touches to the elementary building are expected to be fully completed by the summer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Location announced for Wynne High School Prom

Latest News

Memphis police at a crime scene
Young girl taken while walking to school, police say
Strong storms in Region 8 on Saturday, April 15
Aaron's forecast from Midday 4/14
Possible severe storms to roll through Region 8 Saturday night, April 15.
Large hail possible with storms Saturday
Region 8 Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - April 14-16
Region 8 Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - April 14-16