INTERVIEW: Marybeth Byrd advances on ‘American Idol’

By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Armorel native keeps pushing her way to the top on national television.

Marybeth Byrd advanced yet again on “American Idol,” making her way into the top 24 on the hit show. Our Chase Gage caught up with her to talk about the experience she called “surreal,” “insanely amazing,” and “validating.”

You can watch “American Idol” on KAIT-ABC.

