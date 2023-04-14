INTERVIEW: Marybeth Byrd advances on ‘American Idol’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Armorel native keeps pushing her way to the top on national television.

Marybeth Byrd advanced yet again on “American Idol,” making her way into the top 24 on the hit show. Our Chase Gage caught up with her to talk about the experience she called “surreal,” “insanely amazing,” and “validating.”

