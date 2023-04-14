Jonesboro police see high number of guns stolen from vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department reported at least six guns were stolen out of vehicles in the past week.

According to World Population Review, 57% of people in Arkansas own a gun, and with a number so high, some people are bound to leave it in their car when they go somewhere.

Sergeant Jacob Daffron said when thieves are looking for cars to steal firearms from, it is not a random selection.

“Guys may be looking for a specific car to target or a kind of vehicle to target. There may be vehicles that tend to have guns in them more often than others,” Daffron said.

He said he sees pickup trucks in nice neighborhoods get broken into more than anything and encourages those gun owners to be smart when leaving their cars.

“If you carry a gun on you, your gun does you no good being in your vehicle, you need to take it into your house,” Daffron said.

Although there is no season for stolen guns, he said it is more of an up-and-down kind of trend.

“Seems like every time we get a rash of vehicle break-ins, we end up making an arrest on a suspect and somebody will come up in their place and start breaking into cars right after them,” Daffron said.

Daffron said it’s tough to predict when these happen because each criminal picks a different time some people during broad daylight others when it is dark.

If you are a victim of theft, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 870-357-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.