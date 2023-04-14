Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro police see high number of guns stolen from vehicles

The Jonesboro Police Department said in most cases guns are stolen out of pickup trucks in nice...
The Jonesboro Police Department said in most cases guns are stolen out of pickup trucks in nice neighborhoods.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department reported at least six guns were stolen out of vehicles in the past week.

According to World Population Review, 57% of people in Arkansas own a gun, and with a number so high, some people are bound to leave it in their car when they go somewhere.

Sergeant Jacob Daffron said when thieves are looking for cars to steal firearms from, it is not a random selection.

“Guys may be looking for a specific car to target or a kind of vehicle to target. There may be vehicles that tend to have guns in them more often than others,” Daffron said.

He said he sees pickup trucks in nice neighborhoods get broken into more than anything and encourages those gun owners to be smart when leaving their cars.

“If you carry a gun on you, your gun does you no good being in your vehicle, you need to take it into your house,” Daffron said.

Although there is no season for stolen guns, he said it is more of an up-and-down kind of trend.

“Seems like every time we get a rash of vehicle break-ins, we end up making an arrest on a suspect and somebody will come up in their place and start breaking into cars right after them,” Daffron said.

Daffron said it’s tough to predict when these happen because each criminal picks a different time some people during broad daylight others when it is dark.

If you are a victim of theft, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 870-357-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 50-year-old Earnest Webb of Jonesboro with child rape.
Man accused of raping child during spring break
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Wynne High School announces date and location for prom
Location announced for Wynne High School Prom

Latest News

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m....
One confirmed dead in Fulton Co. plane crash
Some farmers on Highway 67 in Randolph County are forced to enter the heavily traveled road to...
Farmers ask for patience as equipment on roads increase
The Cherokee Elementary School of the Highland School District has seen substantial upgrades to...
Highland School District celebrates near-completion of building renovations
Memphis police at a crime scene
Young girl taken while walking to school, police say