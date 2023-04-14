Energy Alert
Large hail possible with storms Saturday

Sever weather moving into Region 8 between 6 p.m. and Midnight.
Sever weather moving into Region 8 between 6 p.m. and Midnight.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a beautiful week with mild temperatures, we are now looking ahead to possible storms over the weekend.

“We are still looking at the potential for severe weather on Saturday evening into Saturday night,” explained Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry. “While it will be dry, instability will build tomorrow across Region 8 so when storms do fire, they will have enough juice to feed off of.”

He said the storms will develop out in western Arkansas by late afternoon and move east with storms moving through Region 8 between 6 p.m. and Midnight.

Storms are predicted to be moving through Region 8 between 6 p.m. and Midnight.
Storms are predicted to be moving through Region 8 between 6 p.m. and Midnight.

“We will have to watch the storms in our western counties for the chance to have some of the largest hail. As the storms move to the east, the storms will form into a line and the damaging wind threat will become dominate,” he continued.

He went on to say that large hail will still be possible with storms in the line.

“While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero,” he added.

