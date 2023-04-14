Energy Alert
Millington PD: Shots fired in road rage incident

Suspect
Suspect(Millington Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that ended in shots fired.

Police say the incident took place on Apr. 12 when the victim was driving on 385 towards Raleigh-Millington Road. He then encountered two vehicles driving recklessly, one a 1998 maroon Ford Expedition with a bike rack on the rear and a brown Chevrolet Tahoe.

The victim exited 385 onto Raleigh-Millington Road along with the two vehicles and stopped at the red light at Raleigh-Millington Road and Veterans Parkway. The Tahoe pulled beside the victim and threw a soda can at him.

As they were driving on Veterans Parkway, police say the Ford Expedition pulled on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and fired 4 to 5 shots at the victim. The victim’s vehicle was struck 4 times with one round entering inside the vehicle. The victim wasn’t injured during this incident.

Millington Police is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects responsible.

The Ford Expedition was bearing Tennessee tags 94BC53. The Chevrolet Tahoe had Tennessee tags BPB9314.

If anyone knows the suspects or have information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH

