NCAA approves transfer waiver for Corey Rucker, A-State WR eligible to play in 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some big news the day before the Pack Day Spring Game.

Corey Rucker will be eligible to play this fall. AStateNation was first to report that the NCAA approved Rucker’s appeal for immediate eligibility. He returned to Jonesboro after spending last season at South Carolina, he’s participated in Red Wolves spring practice.

Rucker appeared in two games for the Gamecocks, catching a 52-yard touchdown against Charlotte in September. He missed the bulk of the campaign with a foot injury sustained in training camp in August. He missed the rest of the season after getting surgery in November.

Corey led the Red Wolves in 2021 with 59 catches for 826 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Mississippi native earned All-Sun Belt 2nd Team and Freshman All-American honors. Rucker had four 100-yard receiving games over the last 2 seasons. It included a record-setting 310-yard, 4-TD performance in 2020 against ULM.

“I know what Corey Rucker is all about, I know what he stands for,” Jones said. “When he called and asked to come back, for me and everyone in this building, it was a no-brainer. I love everything about him.”

