Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/13/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was another packed day of baseball, softball, and soccer.
Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/13/23)
Walnut Ridge 10, Melbourne 9 (Baseball)
Salem 18, Walnut Ridge 1 (Softball)
Brookland 14, Westside 1 (Boys Soccer)
Brookland 7, Westside 0 (Girls Soccer)
Brookland 17, Forrest City 0 (Softball)
Searcy 6, Valley View 1 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 1, Searcy 1 (Girls Soccer)
Westside 10, Trumann 4 (Baseball)
Westside 15, Trumann 3 (Softball)
Kennett 7, Greene County Tech 4 (Baseball)
Hillcrest 17, CRA 2 (Baseball)
Cave City 13, Bald Knob 10 (Baseball)
Salem 7, Riverside 5 (Baseball)
Batesville 9, Palestine-Wheatley 1 (Baseball)
Armorel 10, Marked Tree 0 (Baseball)
Armorel 16, Marked Tree 1 (Softball)
Rivercrest 7, Piggott 1 (Softball)
Rivercrest 11, Piggott 5 (Softball)
Melbourne 20, Cave City 0 (Softball)
Melbourne 18, Cave City 0 (Softball)
Midland 5, Bradford 1 (Softball)
Shirley 2, Calico Rock 1 (Softball)
Hillcrest 23, Maynard 0 (Softball)
Gosnell 10, Corning 0 (Softball)
Mountain View 10, White County Central 0 (Boys Soccer)
Marion 2, Batesville 0 (Girls Soccer)
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.