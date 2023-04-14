JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was another packed day of baseball, softball, and soccer.

Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/13/23)

Walnut Ridge 10, Melbourne 9 (Baseball)

Salem 18, Walnut Ridge 1 (Softball)

Brookland 14, Westside 1 (Boys Soccer)

Brookland 7, Westside 0 (Girls Soccer)

Brookland 17, Forrest City 0 (Softball)

Searcy 6, Valley View 1 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 1, Searcy 1 (Girls Soccer)

Westside 10, Trumann 4 (Baseball)

Westside 15, Trumann 3 (Softball)

Kennett 7, Greene County Tech 4 (Baseball)

Hillcrest 17, CRA 2 (Baseball)

Cave City 13, Bald Knob 10 (Baseball)

Salem 7, Riverside 5 (Baseball)

Batesville 9, Palestine-Wheatley 1 (Baseball)

Armorel 10, Marked Tree 0 (Baseball)

Armorel 16, Marked Tree 1 (Softball)

Rivercrest 7, Piggott 1 (Softball)

Rivercrest 11, Piggott 5 (Softball)

Melbourne 20, Cave City 0 (Softball)

Melbourne 18, Cave City 0 (Softball)

Midland 5, Bradford 1 (Softball)

Shirley 2, Calico Rock 1 (Softball)

Hillcrest 23, Maynard 0 (Softball)

Gosnell 10, Corning 0 (Softball)

Mountain View 10, White County Central 0 (Boys Soccer)

Marion 2, Batesville 0 (Girls Soccer)

