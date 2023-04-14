Ribbon cutting held for new Community Pavilion

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Community Pavilion.

The ceremony was held on Thursday, April 13 at Power Plant Park.

Mayor Josh Agee along with Judge Rusty McMillion and Congressman Rick Crawford spoke at the event.

According to a Facebook post by the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Pavilion will be home to the Paragould Farmers’ Market.

It will also be available to rent through Downtown Paragould.

