West Plains hospital unveils new mobile mammogram unit

Ozarks Healthcare Mammogram Unit
Ozarks Healthcare Mammogram Unit(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Women in West Plains and the surrounding communities now have easier access to receive mammograms.

This week Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains unveiled its new mobile mammography unit that will allow women in Rural South-Central Missouri and North Arkansas will be able to get yearly screenings in their own communities.

“Right now a lot of women who can’t make it in don’t have their yearly test completed. they might be living with that unknown but also balancing that with all the other things they have to do in their life to provide for themselves and their families. this just helps to get that care to them,” said Chief Nursing Officer Lacy Carter.

According to a news release, the unit features advanced 3D mammogram screening technology, which delivers more complex and detailed images and creates quicker screening time with less discomfort. This technology is also able to read denser breast tissue, which can be typical in younger women. Changing and waiting areas are also included on the unit.

Ozarks Healthcare’s Foundation has been working for more than a year raising money for the mobile mammography unit. Large donations from area businesses, a golf tournament, and community fundraisers made it possible to present the brand-new bus to the hospital on Thursday.

