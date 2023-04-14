Young girl taken while walking to school, police say

Dear MSCS Families and Staff,

In March, we shared with Hamilton K-8 and Hamilton High School families via robocall information regarding a safety concern in the neighborhood.

We issued this alert after learning that a man had been driving around the area, attempting to pick up students against their will. We want to make all families aware of new information shared by the Memphis Police Department today.

According to MPD, on Thursday, a girl was taken against her will while walking to school in the South Memphis area of Ethlyn and Silver. The victim was later released. The suspect has been described as a Black male driving a dark-colored vehicle.

While police do not yet know if the March and April incidents are connected, we wanted you to hear this latest information directly from us.

MSCS will continue to work alongside its law enforcement partners as they investigate this matter.

We strongly encourage students and their families to be on the lookout and contact law enforcement immediately if they witness a scenario that fits the description.

As we often say, if you see something, say something. Please encourage your child to be aware of their surroundings, always walk with a friend – or better yet, in a group – and report any suspicious or unusual behavior immediately. We are calling for community support to help keep our students safe as they walk to and from school in the Hamilton area and across the county.